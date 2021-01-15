Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

