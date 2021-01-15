Intel (INTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 628,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

