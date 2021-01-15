Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 66,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.