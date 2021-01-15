IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) Trading 3.1% Higher

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33. 69,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 36,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$36.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

