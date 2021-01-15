Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

