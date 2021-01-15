Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

ICPT opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

