Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.69. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

