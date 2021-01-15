International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. 27,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

