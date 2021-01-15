International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 5.7% Higher

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 28,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

