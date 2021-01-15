Intersect ENT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

Shares of XENT stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 175,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,199,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

