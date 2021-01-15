Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.50.
Intuit stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.53. 29,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
