Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.50.

Intuit stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.53. 29,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

