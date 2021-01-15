Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $460.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.
INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.50.
NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
