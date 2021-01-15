Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $460.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.50.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.