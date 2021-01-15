INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS ILNLF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday.

Get INV Metals alerts:

About INV Metals

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for INV Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.