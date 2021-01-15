INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS ILNLF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday.
About INV Metals
