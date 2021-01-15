Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.49. 20,366 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period.

