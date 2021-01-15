Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 28,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,310 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

DBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,125. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.