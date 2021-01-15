Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DWAS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $84.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter.

