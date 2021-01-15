Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Shares Gap Up to $71.30

Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.30, but opened at $74.00. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) shares last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 151,764 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.25 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

