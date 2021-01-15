Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.13. 7,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 17,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

