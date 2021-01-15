Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.36 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

