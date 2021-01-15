Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.6% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $311.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,661,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

