Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

