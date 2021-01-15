Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 30,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

