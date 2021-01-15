Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.37. 1,685,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

