Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

