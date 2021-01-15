Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.88 and last traded at $106.89. Approximately 4,268,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,539,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,916,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,294,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.