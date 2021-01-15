Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Stock Holdings Lessened by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

