Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.58. 67,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 51,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 968,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $472,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 280.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

