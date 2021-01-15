Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 4.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.59. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,838. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.