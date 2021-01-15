Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (AAV, ABG, AEM, AFN, ALS, AMCX, AN, ANCUF, APA, APHA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $180.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price increased by Moffett Nathanson from $29.00 to $48.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price increased by Truist from $66.00 to $73.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$46.00.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its target price boosted by Truist from $90.00 to $96.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $33.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.25 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $12.00 to $14.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $275.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$11.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $8.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson from $160.00 to $180.00.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $0.95 to $1.15. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $38.00 to $40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$3.75. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $95.00 to $102.00.

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $7.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $34.00 to $40.00.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $13.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.85 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Truist from $346.00 to $445.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $67.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$26.00 to C$39.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $610.00 to $625.00. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $643.00 to $672.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.25 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Truist from $165.00 to $209.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $154.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.35 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.35 to $5.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.50 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $0.15 to $0.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Truist from $15.00 to $16.00.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.50 to C$33.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $65.00 to $64.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) was given a C$133.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

