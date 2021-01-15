Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (ABG, ABI, ABST, ACCD, ACI, ACM, ADSK, AEO, AGCO, AKTS)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $340.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $709.00 to $715.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $800.00 to $850.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $771.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $165.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $1.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $148.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $216.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price target increased by CL King from $95.00 to $110.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $560.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $415.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $39.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $227.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $190.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

