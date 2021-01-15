Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (ABG, ABI, ABST, ACCD, ACI, ACM, ADSK, AEO, AGCO, AKTS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $340.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $709.00 to $715.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $800.00 to $850.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $771.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $165.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $1.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $148.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $216.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price target increased by CL King from $95.00 to $110.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $560.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $415.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $39.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $227.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $190.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

