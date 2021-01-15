Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AAUKF, ABBN, ABI, AGEN, ASML, AZN, DGE, FP, GEGYF, GSK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 15th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 25 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI)

was given a €72.10 ($84.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €437.00 ($514.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €180.30 ($212.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

