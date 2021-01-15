Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (AEL, APHA, CFRUY, CGIFF, CHUY, CHYHY, CIHKY, CRLFF, DAL, DWVYF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 15th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life Holding alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $166.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Euronet have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by the company’s steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying the company’s growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, the company’s high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated as it consistently invests in technology and other expansion initiatives.”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2020 on an impressive note, with fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues and earnings beating analysts’ expectations. For fiscal 2020, although revenues declined 8.1%, earnings grew 9.8% from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Backlog at fiscal fourth quarter-end totaled 7,810 homes, up 54% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog also grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021.”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $319.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $305.00 target price on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.