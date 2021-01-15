Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (APHA, BTE, CHE.UN, CJ, DCPH, MEG, OBE, PSI, TRI, VET)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 15th:

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera reported narrower than expected loss but surpassed sales estimates for the third quarter of 2020. The company received the FDA approval for QINLOCK for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020.QINLOCK, Deciphera’s first marketed drug, is the only approved drug in the post-Gleevec setting that offers a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for GIST patients. The company made substantial progress in preparing to bring QINLOCK to eligible patients around the world, including the submission and validation of the marketing authorisation application (MAA) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates including, DCC-3014, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern.”

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.05.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$111.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.80.

