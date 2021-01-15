Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL):

1/11/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

12/29/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $802.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

