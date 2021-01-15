Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,203% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $129.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

