Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,069% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

PRGS opened at $48.81 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,687,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,121,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

