Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,178 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,538% compared to the typical daily volume of 133 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.