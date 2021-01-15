Investors Purchase High Volume of Rent-A-Center Call Options (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,733 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the average daily volume of 477 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

