InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Up 27%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) rose 27% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 19,209,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 5,974,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

