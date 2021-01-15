IONChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,921.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $281,251.40 and $4,921.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

