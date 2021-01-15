Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.30

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.30 and traded as high as $61.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 771,116 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,931 shares of company stock worth $10,828,628. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

