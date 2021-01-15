iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading 0.9% Higher

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.90. 195,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 218,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

