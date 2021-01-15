iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Shares Down 0.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. 1,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.