IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Trading Down 1.6%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.23. 28,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned 0.07% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

