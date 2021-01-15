iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,798,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,787,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,416,893 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.