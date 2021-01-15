iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. 20,416,893 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

