iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after buying an additional 88,583 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,476,703 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

