iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.32. 260,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

