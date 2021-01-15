iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.06. 177,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $245.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

