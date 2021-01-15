iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,121,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. 5,677,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

